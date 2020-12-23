Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $10.52. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 726,995 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £156.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.12.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

