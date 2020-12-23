Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Up to $42.90

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.90, but opened at $45.20. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 3,511 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.74. The company has a market capitalization of £58.78 million and a PE ratio of -17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

