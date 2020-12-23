Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.45. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 20,151 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The stock has a market cap of £130.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.74.

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

