Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Shares Gap Up to $68.90

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.90, but opened at $71.40. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 3,602,780 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £488.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.04.

About Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

