Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

