Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $126,697.25 and $209.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

