Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Market Cap Tops $20,859.18

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $20,859.18 and approximately $18,889.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ITTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.