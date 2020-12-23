EXMR (EXMR) Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

