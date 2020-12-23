MCO Trading Down 7.6% This Week (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. MCO has a total market capitalization of $39.73 million and approximately $32.84 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MCO has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One MCO token can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00010662 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Coinnest and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, Bit-Z, Binance, Bithumb, EXX, IDEX, Livecoin, Coinnest, BigONE, DDEX, ABCC, Cobinhood, Cashierest, Huobi, Bittrex, Coinrail, OKEx, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.