DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0017 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $313,061.92 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.