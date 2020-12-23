Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GO opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.