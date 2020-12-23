Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $423.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.31.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $372.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $372.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

