Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,792.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,720.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,761.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,572.71. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,420,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

