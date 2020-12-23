Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $38.11 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

