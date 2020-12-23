$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SII shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SII. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 69.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at $324,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SII stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Sprott has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

