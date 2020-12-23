Federated Hermes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 699% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.