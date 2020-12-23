Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26), with a volume of 14929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £201.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.41.

Get Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.