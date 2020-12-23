JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $305.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 452 ($5.91), with a volume of 182203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £725.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.

Get JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.