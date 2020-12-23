QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.00

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 344395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.73.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

