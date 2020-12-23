Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

About Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

