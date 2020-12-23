Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.86

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 260313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,942,365 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,278 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

