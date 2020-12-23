First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.
FIF stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
