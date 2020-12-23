Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

