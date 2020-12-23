Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $8.25 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $124,792.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

