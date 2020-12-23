Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.12). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 236%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.