O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $480.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $453.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.43 and its 200-day moving average is $449.21. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

