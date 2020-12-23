Analysts Set Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Target Price at $143.08

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE VAR opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,528 shares of company stock worth $31,999,321. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after buying an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after buying an additional 825,944 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $133,193,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

