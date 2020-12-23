Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) PT at $260.14

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.14.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $253.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day moving average is $238.68. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $269.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

