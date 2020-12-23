Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.557 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

