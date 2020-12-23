Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives $9.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

