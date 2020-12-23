Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

