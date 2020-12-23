Brokers Offer Predictions for Leslie’s, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

LESL stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

