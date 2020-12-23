Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces $0.89 None Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.888 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:AFT opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

