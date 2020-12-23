Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces $0.89 None Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.888 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE:AFT opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.63.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
