Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.912 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

