Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.22

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.22 and last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 4192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93.

In other Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816 in the last 90 days.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

