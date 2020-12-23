Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.22

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.22 and last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 4192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.51.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93.
About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.