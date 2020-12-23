Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $245.50

Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245.50 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 244.75 ($3.20), with a volume of 732089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.18).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.67. The company has a market capitalization of £211.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.89.

About Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

