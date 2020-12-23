Paxos Standard Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.00 million and approximately $221.85 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, ABCC, Gate.io and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000152 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, C2CX, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, Gate.io, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, Iquant, CoinExchange, ABCC, Bitrue, CoinPlace, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, TOKOK, OKEx, FCoin, Hotbit, Bittrex, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, OKCoin, DigiFinex, Coinall, Binance, CoinEx, Bitfinex, BW.com, BCEX, Crex24, CoinBene, Coinbit, BitMax, BigONE, BitMart, MXC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

