Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.99

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.99 and last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 56593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

