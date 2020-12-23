Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.48

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 9354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $27,819,000.

About Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.