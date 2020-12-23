Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $3.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $464.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.68.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

