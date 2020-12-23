Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Price Target at €484.00

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €484.00 ($569.41).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

FRA:RAA opened at €729.50 ($858.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €717.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €605.11. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

