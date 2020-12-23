General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $10.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of GE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

