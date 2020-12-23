DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). DMC Global reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti started coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $643.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.74, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

