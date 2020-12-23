CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $44,803.91 and $171.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00329994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002053 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 tokens. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

CryptoBonusMiles Token Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.