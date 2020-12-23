Zap (ZAP) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $29.20 million and approximately $132,877.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00329994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002053 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

