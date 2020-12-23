Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,364.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $183,734.24 and approximately $7,364.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00329994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002053 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

