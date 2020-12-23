CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 19.8% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $3.02 million and $21,549.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00138252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00682319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00124478 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00370683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00065267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00103229 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

