John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $27.98.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
