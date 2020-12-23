John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $27.98.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

