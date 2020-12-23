DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.22.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.