Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76.

